Louise C. Goelz
York - Louise C. Goelz, 85, of Springettsbury Twp. passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the York Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Edward C. Goelz. The two celebrated 45 years of loving marriage before her beloved passed away.
Louise was born on June 15, 1934 in Hillsboro, WV. Daughter of the late Milton Copenhaver and Bertha Walton.
She was a founding member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York. She was the founder of Humane Action for Pets and a former board member of the York County SPCA. She loved animals, and spent a lifetime as an advocate for their humane treatment.
The celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Louise is survived by two sons; Rodney M. Goelz of York and Robert E. Goelz, and wife Sharon, of Dover. A grandson Bradley.
Two sisters; Judy Barker and Clara B. Barb, both of Hillsboro, WV. A brother, Tom Walton of Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail York PA 17406.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019