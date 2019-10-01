Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
More Obituaries for Louise Wagner
Louise E. Wagner

Louise E. Wagner


1921 - 2019
Louise E. Wagner Obituary
Louise E. Wagner

YORK - Louise E. (Brenneman) Wagner, 98, of York, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away at 5:30 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Providence Place in Dover. She was the wife of the late James. W. Wagner who passed away on November 3, 1994.

Mrs. Wagner was born May 16, 1921, in Roundtown (York) and was the daughter of the late Roy and Hazel (Wilson) Brenneman.

She graduated in 1938, from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed in sales with the York Hoover Casket Company in York. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Trona and her husband Albert of York; her sons, Randy Wagner and his wife Carolyn of York, Jon Wagner and his wife Marsha of Mount Wolf, and Douglas Wagner and his wife Bonnie of Newbury Park, CA; 5 grandchildren, Victoria & Elizabeth Wagner, Zachary, Nathaniel and Anthony Trona, and one great grandson Michael Boyd, and her sisters, Ruth Anna Dalheimer and Marjorie Gerhart both of York. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Brenneman.

Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Mark Zortman.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Otterbein United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 386, Mount Wolf, PA 17347.

To share memories of Mrs. Wagner please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
