Louise Elaine Elsesser Bupp
York - Louise was born 15 Jul 1925 in East Berlin, Pa, the daughter of George William Elsesser and Anna Mary Rider. She graduated 1943 from East Berlin High School. She married James Henry Bupp (d 9 Nov 1990) 24 Oct 1953. She is survived by two children; James (Rosemarie), and Susan Gore (James), four grandchildren; Caleb Issac Gore, Julie Lynn Gore, Melisa Sue Gore, Rebekah Marie Gore, and nine great-grandchildren. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.