Louise Hummel
York - Louise Hummel, age 100, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, York, where she resided since 2014.
She was born during a ferocious blizzard on May 3, 1919 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Her childhood was spent in Rosebud and Calgary. She graduated from Calgary High School in 1936. Her family moved to York and she enrolled at William Penn High School to meet friends her own age, where she graduated from high school in 1937. She attended Thompson Business School.
She married George H. Hummel, Jr. of York, on December 6, 1941. Their marriage lasted for 47 years, until he predeceased her on August 8, 1988.
She was employed by Bon Ton Department Store as their Marketing Manager. She became a real estate salesperson at D. W. Detwiler Real Estate and then became a licensed real estate broker. She served as the Recording Secretary of the York Real Estate Association.
Her volunteer work included: Locust Grove United Church of Christ (where she taught Sunday School), Cub Scouts Den Mother and Girl Scout leader. She was a volunteer at the Gates and Plough Tavern, Contact, drove for children with disabilities, and was a friendly visitor of the sick in nursing homes. She was a member of the Young Women's Club and avid gardener with the York Garden Club.
Her sense of exploration and travel included all 50 states and six continents. In her seventies and eighties, it was her special joy to share her joy of traveling with her family. She took each grandchild on an international trip to explore distant countries.
She was the daughter of Vera and D. W. Detwiler of York. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Charles. She is survived by her cherished children: Nancie Park, Ph.D., Hyattsville, Maryland and George W. W. Hummel (married to Cheryl Hafer) of York. She has four grandchildren: Christina Park (married to Jarda Kral) of Edgartown, Massachusetts; Brian Park (married to Allison Buchanan) of Tucson, Arizona; Alyssa Mummert; and Nathan Hummel (married to Erin Fallon), both of York.
She had seven great grandchildren: Emarie and Bella Hummel, and Blaire Hammons; and Jackson, Peyton, and Wesley Mummert (all of York), and Addison Kral of Massachusetts.
She is survived by her devoted sister Charlotte Mueller of York. She enjoyed the support, love and devotion of her nieces: Karen Mueller (and her husband Craig Kauffman) and Kathy Mueller Sponseller (and her husband Richard).
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Aldersgate Church, 279 Tyler Run Road, York, with Pastor Austin White and Judy Sterner officiating. Visitation is 10:30-11:30 A.M. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Her family wants to express their deep appreciation and admiration for the care she received at Misercordia Nursing Home in York. A very special thank you to Gloria Paduhovich, who has been her compassionate caregiver there the past four years. We thank the members from First Presbyterian Church of York and Aldersgate Methodist Church for their loving and frequent visits.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 225 E Market St, York, PA 17403, or Aldersgate Church, 279 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020