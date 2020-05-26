|
Louise K. Wagner
York - Louise K. Wagner, 91, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Country Meadows of Leader Heights, York Pa.
Louise was born in Stewartstown, PA, the daughter of James Washington Wales and Mary Elizabeth (Swartz) Wales. She was the wife of Elmer R. Wagner of York, (formerly of Shrewsbury, PA where they had resided together for over 60 years). Louise and Elmer had celebrated 73 years of marriage in October of 2019.
Louise had attended New Freedom High School. As a teen, she and her brothers sang as a family group at various church and community meetings throughout Southern York County. She had worked at AMP Incorporated and Shrewsbury Lutheran Home for several years. She was an avid bowler of over 30 years and enjoyed traveling to bowling tournaments with Elmer. Louise had a talent for art, painting, creating many kinds of unique art, doll making, and sewing. Together with Elmer she used her talents to refurbish antique trunks. She also enjoyed tracing family history, creating genealogical records for her family members.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Bonita J Grady and her husband, Ed and her son, Justin S Wagner and his wife, Tina. Louise is survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter, Inc.; 3678 Aldinger Road Seven Valleys, PA 17360 or heavenlypawsshelter.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 31, 2020