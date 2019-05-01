|
Louise M. Melfa
Shrewsbury - Louise M. Melfa, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Anthony T. Melfa who passed away in 2006.
Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Adamiaskias) Kveder. Louise was a graduate of Southern High School in Baltimore and graduated from beauty school and was a lifelong beautician. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom and loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by a son Ronald A. Melfa husband of JoAnne of DuBois and a daughter Denise M., wife of Marc Childs of Stewartstown; three grandchildren Lauren, wife of Brian Catanzarite, Shannon Childs and companion Brian Miller and Alexander Childs and companion Courtney Krause; one great-grandson Brantley Childs. Louise was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Sutherland.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Donor's choice in memory of Louise M. Melfa.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019