1/1
Louise M. Stough
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise M. Stough

York - Louise M. (Hose) Stough, 93, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Manor Care - North. She was the wife of the late Wilbur E. Stough, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Born July 31, 1927 in York, a daughter of the late Ruth (Hinkle) and Charles F. Hose, Sr., she was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a former member of both West York Optimists Club and Zion U.M. Church.

Mrs. Stough is survived by a daughter, Anita L. Neal of Dover; four grandchildren, Mark and wife Jennifer Neal, Jessica and husband Jason Vansickle, Nathan and wife Megan Fry and Alex Fry. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jacqueline M. Fry and Frances Stough; and a brother, Charles F. Hose, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved