Louise M. Stough
York - Louise M. (Hose) Stough, 93, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Manor Care - North. She was the wife of the late Wilbur E. Stough, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Born July 31, 1927 in York, a daughter of the late Ruth (Hinkle) and Charles F. Hose, Sr., she was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a former member of both West York Optimists Club and Zion U.M. Church.
Mrs. Stough is survived by a daughter, Anita L. Neal of Dover; four grandchildren, Mark and wife Jennifer Neal, Jessica and husband Jason Vansickle, Nathan and wife Megan Fry and Alex Fry. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jacqueline M. Fry and Frances Stough; and a brother, Charles F. Hose, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401.
