Louise McGowan Myers



Felton - In loving memory of Louise McGowan Myers of Felton, PA.



Louise passed away on November 21, 2020 at Hospice of the Panhandle in West Virginia. She leaves her husband of 45.5 years, Albert L. Myers, Jr. Louise was 78 years old.



She has three living siblings, two sisters and a brother, Fern Partin, Darla White, and Mickey McGowan. Louise was the mother of three children, birth daughter Marie A. Conner, deceased Michael C. Coulston, deceased William J. Myers, adopted son of Airville. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Stacey K. Zatwatski, Jennifer D. Conner, Lauren Conner, Stephanie Conner, Michael T. Conner, Hannah Cullam.



Louise had many skills and talents, like concometer operator, journalist and poet of the Essex Times. Louise was a B+ student in nursing school, an artist, successful flea marketer, and a very good help mate to her husband in mowing grass, painting, and raising a family.



Louise had many more talents, too numerous to mention. She has left a huge hole in so many hearts. She will be missed by so many.



With love, your husband and best friend Albert L. Myers, Jr. Goodbye my love, goodbye.









