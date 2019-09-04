Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 E. Main St
Dallastown, PA
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 E. Main St.
Dallastown, PA
1920 - 2019
Louise Miller Obituary
Louise Miller

York - Louise Anna (Smith) Miller, 98 of York passed on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at Manor Care South to join her beloved husband Gerald, who passed away in March of 2017 after 56 years of marriage.

Born November 25, 1920 in Dallastown, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary E. (Daugherty) Smith. Louise graduated from Dallastown High School and Thompson's Business School. After working at several places, she retired in 1983 from New York Wire after 31 years.

She was a devoted member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown and attended its Golden Age Club. She also volunteered for many years at Lutheran Social Services.

Louise was a witty, wise, persnickety, fastidious friend who had a passion for reading, daily devotions and dogs.

She is survived by 2 step-children: Susan Wagner and Gerald R. Miller, II; 2 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Louise's life will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at 10am at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; 109 E. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Tuesday from 9am until the start of the service at the Church. Interment will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church at the above address.

To share memories, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
