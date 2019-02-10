|
|
Louise P. Heindel
YORK - Louise P. (Bentz) Heindel, 84, of York, passed away at 10:45 AM, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late Wayne S. Heindel who passed away April 30, 2007.
She was born October 17, 1934, in York County and was the daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Sunday) Bentz.
In 1952, she graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by St. Regis in Mount Wolf, Consolidated Freightways and Alto Corporation both of York. She was a former member of the Farm Women's Club #9 of Starview and a member of Starview United Church of Christ in (Starview) Mount Wolf.
Louise is survived by her son Michael Heindel of York; her 3 grandchildren, Alicia Fry and her husband Jason, Nathan Heindel and his wife Alicia, and Corey Heindel; 3 great grandchildren, Emma Jo, Charlotte, and Carter; her sisters, Anna Mae Schriver of York and Charlotte Mickely of York, and her brother, Raymond Bentz of New York. She was preceded in death by her sons, Steven Heindel and Delmar Heindel.
Her funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Starview United Church of Christ, 4832 North Sherman Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Laura Bair. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider, Starview U.C.C., 4832 North Sherman St., Mount Wolf, PA 17347 or to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Ste C, York, PA. 17402
To share memories of Louise please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019