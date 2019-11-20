Services
1947 - 2019
York - Louise Rebecca (Henze) Snyder, 72, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at home after a short courageous battle with cancer.

She was the loving wife of Rudolph A. Snyder. The couple celebrated their 45th anniversary this past February.

Born November 4, 1947 in York, Louise was the daughter of the late Donald W. and Romaine R. (Shaffer) Henze.

Louise graduated from Millersville State College in 1972, with a Master's Degree in Education. She was a school teacher at Lightner and Roundtown elementary schools in Central School District. She later worked at Magic Care Day School and York Even Start.

In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by two daughters, Dr. Sarah Herrmann and husband Michael of Heidelberg, Germany and Audrey Gladfelter and husband Steven of York; four grandchildren, Christopher and Alexander Herrmann, Kaitlyn and Elizabeth Gladfelter.

Louise was a long term member of the former Bethany United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School for many years, and most recently of Faith United Church of Christ.

Her dignity and grace in facing death astounded her family as well as her medical team.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm, with a brief service at 3pm to be held Sunday November 24, 2019 at St Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association at https://www.mda.org/ or

Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office

161 N. Clark, Suite 3550

Chicago, Illinois 60601

Please specify Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD) for all donations.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
