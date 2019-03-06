|
|
Louise Suedkamp
Myersville, MD - Louise Mamie Suedkamp, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Myersville, MD.
Louise was born in Alexandria VA, daughter of the late Clyde and Virginia Hottle.
She is survived by her two sisters, Judith Mungle of York and Ruth Jones of Casper, Wyoming.
Louise made York, Pennsylvania her home for over 30 years. She worked for Dr. Thomas Corsaro, DDS for 21 years before retiring in December 2013.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and Great Great.
The viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Paul D. Guiliano officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army Hometown Fund, 50 E. King St. York PA 17401 or to Hospice of Frederick County Maryland, 516 Trail Ave. Suite C, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019