Lowell K. Thomas
Craley - Lowell K. Thomas, of Craley, passed from this life to eternal life with his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 8:16 pm at his residence, surrounded by his family, at the age of 75. He was the loving husband of Kathleen D. (Hunter) Thomas, of Craley, to whom he married on July 18, 1964, celebrating 56 years together.
Lowell was born in Lower Windsor Township, on October 16, 1944 and was the son of the late Kenneth D. and Elsie M. (Graham) Thomas. He graduated from Eastern High School, Class of 1962. He was self employed as a surveyor, Lowell Thomas Surveyor. He was a life member of Canadochly Evangelical and Reformed Church in Delroy, he enjoyed gardening, reading, and working on crossword puzzles. He played both fast and slow pitch softball and was a Packers Fan. But most of all, he enjoyed time spent with this family.
Along with his loving wife, he leaves three daughters, Kimberly D. Weibley and husband Kent of York, Tiffany E. Holmes and husband Darryl of St. Petersburg, FL. and Kendra L. Dosch and companion Duane Baker of Wrightsville, and a son, Lowell K. Thomas, II of Spring Grove. He was the loving grandfather to eighteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and brother of Maxine E. Strausbaugh (Lester) of Yorkanna and Ronald E. Thomas of Wrightsville, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 7th, from 1 to 2 pm, at Canadachly Evangelical and Reformed Church, 4845 E. Prospect Road, York. A Service of Honor and Praise for Lowell will be on Friday, at 2 pm, at the church, with his pastor, Rev. William H. Baral, and Pastor Christopher Merrill, of Wrightsville Assembly of God Church officiating. Burial will take place in Canadochly Cemetery. All attending the service are asked to wear a mask and abide by the social distancing guidelines set by our governor. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
On line condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com