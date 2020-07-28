1/1
Lowell M. Gettys
Mount Wolf - Lowell M. Gettys, 84, of Mount Wolf, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Carolyn (Vanscoy) Gettys whom he married 52 years ago on July 11, 1968.

Lowell was born July 3, 1936 in York and was the son of the late John and Carrie (Smith) Gettys.

He graduated in 1954 from William Penn High School in York. He was employed for 42 years as a truck driver by Associated Wholesalers in York before retiring. After retirement he was employed by PADE and ADESA in Strinestown. He was a former member of PA Jeeps, Starview Sportsmen Club, Northern Fish and Game and Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf.

In addition to his wife, Lowell is survived by his sons, Mark Gettys of Mount Wolf, Michael Gettys of Manchester; his daughter, Margaret Bowers of York; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and his brother, John Gettys and his wife Linda of York. Lowell was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Sue Little and his sister Carleen Dell.

His funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be Pastor James Winter, Sr.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Otterbein United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 386, Mount Wolf, PA. 17347.

To share memories of Lowell please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
