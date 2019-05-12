|
|
Lowell Withers
Gettysburg - Lowell R. Withers, 87, Skyline Court, Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born February 11, 1932 in York, PA the son of the late Edward D. and Alma Sentz Withers. Lowell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irmgard Krautwurst Withers.
Mr. Withers was a veteran of the US Army serving for a time in Germany. He was a graduate of Millersville College. Lowell spent most of his career as a high school metal shop teacher in the Red Lion High School. Following his retirement he enjoyed life, traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his family. For a time he served on the Dallastown Borough Council.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Withers is survived by his three children; Joan Withers of Mechanicsville, MD, Karen Slagle and her husband Edward of New Cumberland, PA, Eric Withers and his wife Asha of Gettysburg, PA, four grandchildren; Alexandra MacKenzie, Gunnar Slagle, Jacob Withers, Tyler Withers, a sister, Ruth Cooper of Felton, CA.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019