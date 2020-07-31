Lu An (Oliphant) Brown
Mount Wolf - Lu An (Oliphant) Brown, 87, of Mount Wolf, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of Dean Brown whom she married 67 years ago on September 10, 1952.
Lu An was born December 14, 1932 in Indiana and was the daughter of the late Glenn and Bertha (Fossum) Oliphant.
She graduated in 1950 from Manchester High School in Manchester and the Episcopal Hospital of Philadelphia School of Nursing in 1953 where she became a Registered Nurse. She retired in 1990 from York Hospital after more than 30 years of employment. She also was employed by the Episcopal Hospital in Morehead City, NC. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Wolf.
In addition to her husband, Dean, Lu An is survived by her daughters, Pamela Conley and her husband Neal of Manchester, and Patti Fisher of Mount Wolf; her son, Kelly Brown of Mount Wolf; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and her brother Robert Oliphant and his wife, Mary of Orlando, FL.
Her graveside service will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Jason Northridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 718, Mount Wolf, PA 17347.
