Lucille "Sue" Everding
Shrewsbury - Lucille "Sue" Everding, 97, of Shrewsbury, passed away on December 25, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. She was the loving wife of the late Frank D. Everding.
Sue was born to Oliver Gardenier and Rita (Damsguard) Gardenier in St. Paul, MN as 1 of 3 children. Sue worked for the St. Timothy's School in Stevenson, MD as a bookstore operator. She was fond of the Baltimore Symphony and helped to coordinate many events and fundraising efforts for them. Sue was a member of the Maryland Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed Bridge Club, spending time with her husband Frank, and tending to her family and friends.
Sue is survived by a daughter Judith Hooper of Shrewsbury, PA; a son Robert Everding and his wife Judy of Maryvale, TN; 3 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, an identical twin sister Lois Dalmann, a brother Robert Gardenier, and a son-in-law Charles Hooper.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Sue's memory can be sent to the Paul Smith Library 80 Constitution Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA 17361.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family with their wishes.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019