Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucille H. Tweed



Parkton, MD - Lucille H. Tweed, of Parkton, MD, beloved wife of George Vernon Tweed, Jr., who preceded her in death, died at home surrounded by her children, on November 17, 2020. She was the mother of Barbara "Dolly" Albright, Debbie Seipp, Joyce Ryer, Joann Britcher, and George "Sonny" Tweed, III; loving grandmother of Angela Kirk, Brent Albright, Tanner and Trevor Seipp, Adam, Travis and Kyle Ryer, and Sara Reynolds; great grandmother of 13.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church-Parkton, 20440 Downes Road, Parkton, MD 21120; or St. John "Sadler's" Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 189, Stewartstown, PA 17363.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store