Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucretia Klinedinst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucretia A. (Kinard) Klinedinst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucretia A. (Kinard) Klinedinst Obituary
Lucretia A. (Kinard) Klinedinst

York - Lucretia A. (Kinard) Klinedinst, 85, formerly of Loganville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Francis C. Klinedinst to whom she was married 58 years.

Born in Rehmeyer's Hollow, she was the daughter of the late Lester M. and Sara A. (Bailey) Kinard. Lucretia retired from the Weyerhaeuser Company of New Freedom after 20 years of service. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Loganville. She loved reading, traveling, and family.

She is survived by five children: Debra A. Spera and her husband Don of Brogue, Darla C. Johns and her husband Ron, Doreen M. Klinedinst, all of York, Dana S. Klinedinst and his wife Laura of Dover, and Donna M. Mohlman and her husband Alan of York Haven; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.

A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. Rev. Douglas L. DeStephano and Chaplain Dorothy E. Everhart M. Div will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 1500 Paxton Street, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17104 or to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucretia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -