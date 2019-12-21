|
|
Lucretia A. (Kinard) Klinedinst
York - Lucretia A. (Kinard) Klinedinst, 85, formerly of Loganville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Francis C. Klinedinst to whom she was married 58 years.
Born in Rehmeyer's Hollow, she was the daughter of the late Lester M. and Sara A. (Bailey) Kinard. Lucretia retired from the Weyerhaeuser Company of New Freedom after 20 years of service. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Loganville. She loved reading, traveling, and family.
She is survived by five children: Debra A. Spera and her husband Don of Brogue, Darla C. Johns and her husband Ron, Doreen M. Klinedinst, all of York, Dana S. Klinedinst and his wife Laura of Dover, and Donna M. Mohlman and her husband Alan of York Haven; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.
A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. Rev. Douglas L. DeStephano and Chaplain Dorothy E. Everhart M. Div will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 1500 Paxton Street, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17104 or to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019