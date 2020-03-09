|
Lucy B. Knaub
Zephryhills, FL - Lucy B. Rudd Knaub, age 92, of Zephryhills, Florida died on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the residence of her daughter. She was the wife of Robert Knaub, and the late Henry Rudd.
Born on September 3, 1927 in Richwood, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Asa Clarance and Lillian Ethel (Workmen) Lewis. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother, with a big heart and beautiful smile, who enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, traveling, cooking, camping, fishing, and was known for her beautiful patchwork quilts she had sewn.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, Mrs. Knaub leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Charlotte Persons, of Zephyrhills; three sons, Clarence Rudd, of Virginia, Michael Rudd, and his wife Tammie, of York, and Joe Rudd, and his wife Lori, of York; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley King, of York, and Wilma Stidom, of Williamsburg, West Virginia; as well as nieces and nephews; nine stepchildren; and thirteen step grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ethel Jean McKinney; four brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020