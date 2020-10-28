Lucy E. Abel
York - Lucy Ellen Abel, 84, of York, died on October 26, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of David W. Abel of York and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Spring Grove on December 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Shue) Spangler.
Lucy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family and she enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Lucy is survived by two sons David W. Abel, Jr. and his wife Ronda of York, Robert S. Abel and partner Krista Deemer of Mt. Wolf, two grandchildren Jonathan and Jordyn, and a brother Ralph Spangler of Phoenixville. She was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Prince, brothers Robert Spangler, Harry Spangler, Ron Spangler, Charlie Spangler, Allen Spangler, and sisters Dorothy Miller and Sue Gohn.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com