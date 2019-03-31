|
Lucy M. Montanarelli
Glen Rock - On March 29, 2019, Lucy Mary Montanarelli, born August 1, 1934, beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Margaret (DeLorenzo) Montanarelli; dear sister of Nicholas Montanarelli II, Gene Montanarelli, and the late Stephen Montanarelli; dear aunt of Liam, Nicholas III, Nicole, Stephanie, and Gina.
Ms. Montanarelli graduated with Master's degrees in English and French from Albany State Teacher's College. She moved to Baltimore in 1964 where she was an English teacher in Baltimore City Schools for 30 years, and moved to Glen Rock, PA in 2003 where she lived until her death. A parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA, she was a lifetime adorer who gave many hours to Eucharistic Perpetual Adoration. She was a generous donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and the Diocese of Harrisburg. Funeral mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 on Tuesday at 11AM. Family will be receiving friends at church one hour prior to mass. Private interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, Autumn House East Assisted Living, or St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019