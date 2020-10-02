Luis A. Garcia



York - Luis Alfredo Garcia, 37, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. Born on September 2, 1983 in Philadelphia, he was the son of Awilda Mercado and the late Jorge Garcia and the stepson of Alberto Mercado. Luis was the loving husband of Mary Cruz.



In addition to his wife and parents, Luis leave to cherish his memory, a son, Michael Garcia; daughters, Anjoelynna Garcia, Evie Garcia and Salome Garcia; siblings, Jorge Garcia, Carlos Garcia, Robert Burgos, Dennis Mercado, Marilyn Burgos, Nancy Burgos, Betsey Garcia, Emelies Mercado, and Melissa Mercado; and a host of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York with Pastor Pedro Angel Caraballo will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Burial will be take place immediately after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









