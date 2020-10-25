Luis Rivera
Wrightsville - Luis G. Rivera, age 56, died suddenly in a motorcycle accident on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Pamela Beech; they shared 26 years together.
Luis was born in Bronx NY on May 13, 1964 and graduated from the Inter American University of Puerto Rico with a degree as an electronics engineer. He was the owner/operator of Check Engine Garage in York. He loved music and was a former DJ and sound engineer. He loved racing, especially drag racing and he cherished the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his wife Pamela; he is survived by his children Sheila Rivera, Asia Rivera and Kyle Wilson, Austin Rivera, and Peter Rivera; his mother Josefina Rivera Colon; his siblings Alberto Rivera, Iván Rivera, Linda Rivera, Annie Rivera, Peter Rivera, Kathy Rivera, Clarixa Rivera, Carolyn Rivera, Janice Lily Rivera, Carlos Alberto Rivera and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Luis Alberto Rivera Irizarry.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. Services and Interment will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a GoFundMe page setup in his honor at (https://www.gofundme.com/f/luis-rivera-puchy-family-help?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
