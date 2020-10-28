Luiz Antonio FragelliSpring Grove - Luiz Antonio Fragelli, 85, passed away in the early morning of October 26, 2020, at the national headquarters of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) in Spring Grove, Penn. (the former Glatfelter Estate). He dedicated more than 50 years of his life to the defense of Christian civilization and the Catholic Church.Born on June 10, 1935, in Mato Grosso, Brazil, Luiz was the son of Antonio Fragelli and Maria Teresa Accioly. Luiz was married to Sandra Azevedo for 60 years and is survived by their children, Andrea Philllips (Brian), Antonio, Canon Henrique, Maria do Carmo Becker (Bruce), Teresa Bentivegna (Nicholas), Myriam D'Agostini (Mark), Mariana; and grandchildren.After earning his engineering degree, Luiz worked as chief engineer for Cruzeiro Magazine in Rio de Janeiro. Then, in 1964, he returned to the fervent practice of his Catholic faith and met Prof. Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira, founder of the Brazilian TFP. About seven years later, he was invited to dedicate his life to the cause of Christian civilization which with his wife's consent he generously accepted. In 1971 Luiz, his wife and seven children moved to Ecuador where he spent several years advising the nascent Ecuadorean TFP. In 1974, Luiz moved with his family to New York to assist the American TFP. Under his leadership, the organization experienced tremendous growth. He helped the American TFP organize nationwide campaigns against socialism, public blasphemies and abortion. Other efforts included the coordination of countless rosary rallies to pray for America's return to order and a petition to protect the American flag. Luiz was an ardent Catholic with an outstanding devotion to the Blessed Mother. He never lost an opportunity to do good to another soul. To his fellow TFP members, he will be remembered as a great leader and a fatherly guide.There will be a private viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday. A solemn Requiem Latin Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 30 Basilica Dr., Hanover, Penn by the Rev. Canon Henrique Fragelli. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, 6084 West Canal Rd., Abbottstown, Penn. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove, Penn. is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to the American TFP of Spring Grove, Penn.