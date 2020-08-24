1/1
Luther L. Stoppard
Luther L. Stoppard

Dover - Luther L. Stoppard, 85, entered into rest at 5:35 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York.

Born June 13, 1935 in Stony Brook, he was a son of the late Russell and Kathryn (Stein) Stoppard.

Luther graduated from Dover High School in 1953.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Luther worked for Baker's Best in Hatfield and previously North Penn Hospital in Landsdale.

He was a member of New Creation Community Church in Dover and enjoyed music and gardening.

Luther is survived by a brother, Kenneth Stoppard of Dover; four sisters, Rhoda Bahn of Dover, Anna Mary March and Rachel Cadwallader, both of Dillsburg and Ruth Snyder of Houston, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Philip Stoppard and a nephew.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Luther's memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Kurt Herzberg. Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
