Luther L. "Bud" Wertz Jr.
Luther L. "Bud" Wertz, Jr.

York - Luther L. "Bud" Wertz, Jr., passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 due to Covid-19. He was cared for by the loving staff at Misericordia Nursing Home. He was the husband of Phyllis N. (Brillhart) Meldrum Wertz to whom he was married for 69 years.

Born February 8, 1931 in York, a son of the late Amanda (Strausbaugh) and Luther L. Wertz, Sr.; he was a 1949 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Bud then joined the US Army and served in the 82nd Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg, NC from 1949-1953. Mr. Wertz retired after 31 years of service from McCrory Distributions Center as a Regional Fleet Manager. Bud volunteered at Springetts Fire Co. and had served as President. He also helped with the Springetts ambulance and directed traffic with the Fire Police. Bud was a member of Shiloh American Legion and the 82nd Airborne Association Chapter in Steelton where he participated in activities and parades. He will always be remembered by family and friends as a very considerate person.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Wertz is survived by a son, Edward T. and wife Donna Wertz of Danielsville, PA; a daughter, LuAnn S. Wertz of West Chester; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two sisters, Delores Bassett of Somerset, PA and Constance Snyder of Dover. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Wertz.

Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a private Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held and burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery with military honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. The family plans to have a public Celebration of Life Service when current gathering restrictions are lifted. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
