Luz Diffenderfer
Luz Diffenderfer

RED LION - Luz Maria (Gonzalez) Diffenderfer, 92, of Chanceford Township passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence with her devoted daughter and granddaughter by her side.

Ms. Diffenderfer was born in Cali, Colombia on October 26, 1927, the daughter of the late Salustio and Maria Luisa (Hurtado) Gonzalez. She retired from the Spanish American Center in York where she was able to use her skills as a linguist to help and assist countless people assimilate into the local community. Prior to that, she had worked at Dentsply in York as a bilingual clerk consulting on exports to South America. At the time, she was recognized as an example of a "modern Hispanic working woman" by the York Dispatch.

Ms. Diffenderfer was a devout Jehovah's Witness, and a member of Brandywine Kingdom Hall in York and also attended Red Lion Kingdom Hall. She loved spending time with her family and attending her place of worship.

Ms. Diffenderfer leaves two sons, Norman "Diff" Diffenderfer, Jr. and his wife Jody of Hershey and E. Steve Diffenderfer of Illinois; three daughters, Edie Conrad and her husband, Matt of Red Lion, Lena Ruby and her husband, Mike, of Tennessee, and Maria Diffenderfer of Dover; six grandchildren, Dylan Raine, Travis Matthew, Rachael M. (husband Logan), Aaron C. (wife Haley), Jennifer L., and Eric; and a great granddaughter, Eva.

A memorial service on Zoom will be held from the Brandywine Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in North York on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 932 Church Rd., York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
