Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Lydia A. Swoards Obituary
Lydia A. Swoards

York - Lydia A. (Horn) Swoards, 88 of York, formerly of Wrightsville, passed away at Rest Haven - York on Saturday, March 9th. She was the beloved wife of Glenn O. Swoards for 58 years until his passing in 2008.

Mrs. Swoards was born in Windsor Township on November 10, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Clayton and Alverta (Emenheiser) Horn.

Lydia was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her large flower and vegetable garden.

She is survived by her brother, Clayton Horn, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn O. Swoards, Jr.; an infant daughter; and her sister, Grace Van Hart.

A service to honor Lydia's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14th at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Salem Community Cemetery.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
