John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Lydia Horner

Lydia Horner Obituary
Lydia Horner

York - Lydia Ann Debes Horner, 76, entered into rest on Monday September 30, 2019 at York Hospital.

She was born November 7, 1942 in York. The daughter of the late John H. Debes, Jr. and Lydia E. (Shaffer) Debes.

Lydia worked as a secretary for the York Credit Bureau and later as a receptionist for Apple Honda. She was an active member of the White Rose Senior Center and an avid Penn State Fan. She babysat her granddaughter, which meant so much to her, she loved her more than anything.

She is survived by a daughter Sueann Noll and significant other Gary Hines of Lancaster, a granddaughter Courtney Noll of Lancaster, four siblings: Susan Lehr and husband Rodger of York, John H. Debes lll of York, Timothy E. Debes and wife Pamela of York, Harry W. Debes and wife Mary Ellen of Mount Airy, Maryland. She leaves many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much but especially enjoyed her great nieces and nephews.

A Viewing will be held 9:30-10:30am Friday, October 4, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St. York. The service will follow at 10:30 at the funeral home with Rev. Jason Drapeau officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the White Rose Senior Center 27 S. Broad St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
