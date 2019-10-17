Services
Lydia M. Mabry

Lydia M. Mabry Obituary
Lydia M. Mabry

York - Lydia Martha (Galad) Mabry, 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at UPMC Memorial.

Born on September 20, 1934 in Bulgaria, she was a daughter of the late Johannes and Martha E. (Ripke) Galad. She worked as a registered nurse for 47 years.

Mrs. Mabry is survived by her daughter, Mary Rose Kelly and her husband, David; 2 grandchildren, Regina and James Dolce; 3 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way; 2 sisters, Margit and Johanna Galad, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Vera Lutzkendorf and Eva Keitel, and a brother, Martin Galad.

Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
