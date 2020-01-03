|
|
Lydia Shillingburg
Felton - Lydia T. Shillingburg, 40 of Felton Pa, departed this earthly life on December 21, 2019. She was the daughter of Shelia (Grimm) Steinhoff. Lydia was born October 29, 1979 in Morgantown, WV. She attended Patapsco High School. Lydia was a loving mother to her children and a great friend to all who met her.
Lydia is preceded in death by her step-father, Roy Rhodes, a brother James Rhodes, her grandfather Clifton Grimm, and her aunt Sherry Keller.
She is survived by her mother Shelia Steinhoff, her four children, Ivan, Jasmari, Damion, and Neveah, her grandmother Marjorie Kelly, step-grandfather Junior Kelly, aunt Jessie (James) Hart, an uncle Nathaniel Grimm, and cousins. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020