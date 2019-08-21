Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Hake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Marie (O'Keefe) Hake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle Marie (O'Keefe) Hake Obituary
Lyle Marie (O'Keefe) Hake

Seven Valleys - Lyle Marie (O'Keefe) Hake, 86, a Devoted Wife, Loving and Cherished Mother and Grandmother, and a beautiful person who loved life and brought smiles to all who knew her passed away to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. This world has lost a radiant treasure, but Heaven has gained an angel with a brilliant smile and a heart full of infinite love. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Hake who passed away in 1989.

Born in York, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Myers and Odessa Marie (Swam) O'Keefe. Lyle was a 1951 graduate of Glen Rock High School. She worked as a machine operator for AMP, Inc. Additionally she was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Glen Rock where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Lyle was a people person and enjoyed socializing with anyone who had time for discussing the topic of the day. She also enjoyed finding the perfect item to add to her collections. Her love of God, Family and Country was evident by the way she lived her life. She was an avid reader, mostly of romance novels and enjoyed watching Hallmark holiday movies. Lyle was a former Girl Scout Leader, loved anything IRISH and driving her Dodge Charger. The apples of her eye where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them always brought a smile to her face.

Lyle is survived by her three daughters Donna M. Hake of Seven Valleys, Melody G. McCleary and husband Donald of Glen Rock and Holly E. Murnin and husband Robert of Huntingtown, MD; four grandchildren Donald E. McCleary, Lindsey Hoban, Jessica Murnin and Timothy Murnin; three great-grandchildren Finnegan and Grace McCleary, and Landyn Hoban; three step-great-grandchildren Hannah, Makayla and Jayden; one sister Carol (O'Keefe) Shirey of Seven Valleys and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and cherished visiting with her and listening to her stories. She was preceded in death by two sisters Mildred Bortner and Earlene Seitz and one brother John O'Keefe.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom with Rev. Norman "Skip" Spangler and Pastor Jacqueline Starz officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Rock Union Cemetery. Viewings for Lyle will be held Thursday evening from 6-8PM and on Friday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in her memory.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now