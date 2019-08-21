|
Lyle Marie (O'Keefe) Hake
Seven Valleys - Lyle Marie (O'Keefe) Hake, 86, a Devoted Wife, Loving and Cherished Mother and Grandmother, and a beautiful person who loved life and brought smiles to all who knew her passed away to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. This world has lost a radiant treasure, but Heaven has gained an angel with a brilliant smile and a heart full of infinite love. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Hake who passed away in 1989.
Born in York, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Myers and Odessa Marie (Swam) O'Keefe. Lyle was a 1951 graduate of Glen Rock High School. She worked as a machine operator for AMP, Inc. Additionally she was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Glen Rock where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Lyle was a people person and enjoyed socializing with anyone who had time for discussing the topic of the day. She also enjoyed finding the perfect item to add to her collections. Her love of God, Family and Country was evident by the way she lived her life. She was an avid reader, mostly of romance novels and enjoyed watching Hallmark holiday movies. Lyle was a former Girl Scout Leader, loved anything IRISH and driving her Dodge Charger. The apples of her eye where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them always brought a smile to her face.
Lyle is survived by her three daughters Donna M. Hake of Seven Valleys, Melody G. McCleary and husband Donald of Glen Rock and Holly E. Murnin and husband Robert of Huntingtown, MD; four grandchildren Donald E. McCleary, Lindsey Hoban, Jessica Murnin and Timothy Murnin; three great-grandchildren Finnegan and Grace McCleary, and Landyn Hoban; three step-great-grandchildren Hannah, Makayla and Jayden; one sister Carol (O'Keefe) Shirey of Seven Valleys and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and cherished visiting with her and listening to her stories. She was preceded in death by two sisters Mildred Bortner and Earlene Seitz and one brother John O'Keefe.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom with Rev. Norman "Skip" Spangler and Pastor Jacqueline Starz officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Rock Union Cemetery. Viewings for Lyle will be held Thursday evening from 6-8PM and on Friday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in her memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019