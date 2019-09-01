|
|
Lynn A. Carroll
York - Lynn A. Carroll, 75, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the companion of Carole L. (Landis) Sipes.
Born on October 7, 1943 in York, he was the son of the late Alfred and Martha (Baker) Carroll. Lynn received a B.S. Degree in Business Management from UMBC and a A.S. Degree in Business Administration from York College. He worked as a certified Real Estate Appraiser for the PA Department of Transportation's District 8-0 for 40 years until his retirement, winning the Secretary's Award for Excellence in 1993. In his retirement he served on the York County Board of Views.
Mr. Carroll was a caring father who coached baseball for his son and was a 52-year member of the Viking AA and former board member. He also enjoyed cooking and was a sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed rooting for the Detroit Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Along with his loving companion, Carole, Lynn is survived by his son, Ryan Carroll and his wife, Crystal Quintin of Mechanicsburg; two step sons, Dwight Sipes, III of York and Bryan Sipes and his wife, Suzi of York; two grandchildren, Elise Quintin-Carroll and Henri Quintin-Carroll; and six step grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Kate, Kelsey, Kendall and Daric. He was preceded in death by his sister Suzanna.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse officiating. A visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019