York - Lynn Ann Vizza, 57 of York died unexpectedly at her home on March 2, 2019. Born September 29, 1961 in Wilson Boro, Pennsylvania. Daughter of Robert and Jean Taylor of Friedens. In addition to her parents she is survived by a sister, Lisa Schaller and husband Carl of North Charleston, SC. Also survived by nephews Mathew Schaller of North Charleston and Steven Schaller of Goose Creek, SC. A graduate of North Star High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. At Lynn's request there will be no visitation or service time. A private memorisl service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Lynn's memory can be made to the York County SPCA or the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Arrangements by the John Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019