1/2
Lynn Kilker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Kilker

YORK - Lynn Susan (Carpenter) Kilker, 69, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence. She was the wife of Paul V. Kilker. The couple celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 25, 2020.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church in Olyphant, PA with burial to follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Olyphant. Monsignor Michael Delaney will be officiating the Mass. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Lynn was born in Hyde Park, NY on May 25, 1951, the daughter of the late George Carpenter and Virginia (Rossbach) MacDonald. She was a special events coordinator at GGS Information Services in Emigsville.

Lynn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and a proud member of the Rotary Club in York.

Lynn leaves a son, Jon F. Kilker and his wife Marion of York; a daughter, Laurie A. Sweet and her husband Andrew of Connecticut; two granddaughters, Olivia and Ellie Sweet; a sister-in-law, Jane Carpenter and her children, Jamie and Mark Carpenter; and an adoptive son, Adam Leone and his wife Shannan and their children, Adalyn and Vance. She leaves her beloved dog Finnegan. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 www.ycspca.org or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 www.cancer.org or Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC29926 www.hhhumane.org Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved