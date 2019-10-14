Services
Lynn O. "Mailman" Ream


1939 - 2019
Lynn O. "Mailman" Ream Obituary
Lynn O. "Mailman" Ream

York - Lynn O. "Mailman" Ream, 80, of York died October 12, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Betty J. (Kashner) Ream. Mr. and Mrs. Ream celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2019.

Born April 19, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Samuel Frank and Nina Sevilla (Opel) Ream.

Lynn served in the U.S. Army. He was a postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office.

He was a 1957 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Lynn was a member of the York County Racing Club, the York White Rose Senior Drum and Bugle Corp, Post 794 and the Hanover Lancers Senior Drum and Bugle Corp. He was an avid bingo player and bowler.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Kenneth Ream of York; sister, Margaret Sliver of Mechanicsburg; nephew, Steven Sliver of Huntingdon; and niece, Julie Tomassetti of Newbury Park, CA. He is also survived by his loving caregiver, Toby Fuller and her husband, Angel Vega of York and his bingo buddy, Mary Miller.

Following cremation, a private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to the York County Racing Club Injuried Drivers, 568 Yale Street, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
