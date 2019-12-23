|
|
Lynn S. Miller
New Oxford - Lynn S. Miller, 79, of the Brethren Home Community at Cross Keys, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Romaine E. (Fourhman) Miller, with whom he would have celebrated a 58th wedding anniversary on January 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover with Pastor Dan Dellosso officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church Cemetery, Glen Rock.
Mr. Miller was born on July 8, 1940 in Brodbecks and was a son of the late Stanley M. and Grace L. (Rohrbaugh) Miller.
He graduated from Eichelberger High School in Hanover in 1958 and was employed as an Inspector and Lab Technician for Black and Decker in Hampstead MD for over 40 years retiring in 1998.
Lynn was a member of Calvary Bible Church, where he sang on the Church Choir and served on the Board of the Church. He was formerly of Glen Rock prior to moving to Cross Keys Village in 2014.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Randy L. Miller and his wife Carol of Goodyear AZ and Ricky A. Miller and his wife Evette of Spring Grove; six grandchildren, Justin, Marc, Jenna, Michael, Tyler and Hunter Miller; three great grandchildren, Ryker, Trey and Bennett Miller and a sister, Macletta J. Berwager of New Oxford. He was predeceased by a son, Lynn S. Miller, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, Pa 17331.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019