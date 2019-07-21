|
Lynn Scott
YORK - Lynn A. "Scottie" Scott, Jr., 81, of West Manchester Township, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Marie A. (Riley) Cupelli Scott. The couple celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on May 30, 2019. Marie was also preceded in death by her first husband George J. Cupelli.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Ct., in York. His pastor, The Reverend Robert H. Riedy will be officiating at the service. Full military honors will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the start of the service. A luncheon and time of gathering with the family will immediately follow the service at the church. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mr. Scott was born in Butler on October 12, 1937, a son of the late Lynn A. Scott, Sr. and the late Ethel (Means) McPherson. He retired from the General Services Administration in Washington D.C., where he was a communications specialist. Prior to that he worked for GTE, later becoming Verizon in York and Erie.
Mr. Scott was a member of Church of the Open Door, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Town Creek Marina in North Carolina, an antique car club in Erie, National Rifle Association, Dover Fish and Game, and was a 50-year member of Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 566 in Kane, PA. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion post 791, and a life member of West York VFW post 8951. He served in the US Navy during the Korean war.
Mr. Scott leaves three sons, Douglas Scott of Erie, George Cupelli of Steven City, VA, and Guy K. Cupelli of Front Royal, VA; four daughters, Jill Grousch and her husband, Tom of Kane, PA, Teresa Cupelli of York; Francine Farentinos and her husband, Greg of Vienna, VA, and Christine Knoll and her husband, Tom of Bristow, VA. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Tessa, Brooke, Reed, Lana, Angela, Jenna, Joshua, Tommie, Katie, Emilie, Nicholas, and Katrina; two great grandchildren, Ava and Marshal; and a brother, Jim Scott of Indiana, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17408, Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403, or Department of Veteran Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln, Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019