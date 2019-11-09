Services
Lynn W. Douglass

Mount Wolf - Lynn W. Douglass, age 80, of East Manchester Township, Mount Wolf, entered into rest at 1:22 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Bonnie L. "Heagy" Douglass.

Born March 27, 1939 in York, he was a son of the late William and Mildred (Keller) Douglass. Mr. Douglass served in the US Navy where he was a Radio Seamen First Class and was assigned to duty on the USS Valley Forge Aircraft carrier. He retired from Dupont Electronics where he was a tool and die maker and was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Mr. Douglass built and flew many radio controlled model airplanes and had a private pilot's license. He flew a Piper Cherokee Arrow cross country for his solo flight. He was also an accomplished organist and had a band for almost 30 years.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Mr. Douglass is survived by two children, Randy T. Heagy, and his wife Mara of Concord, North Carolina and Karen L. Burdette, and her husband Bill of Dover; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Marlin Douglass and Barry Douglass; and a brother-in-law, Elwood "Sonny" Heagy.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church, 4190 Susquehanna Trail North, York, with his Pastor, the Rev. William Schutt, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be at 2:30 PM in Greenmount Cemetery. Those attending are asked to meet at the main entrance at 2:15 PM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
