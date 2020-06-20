Lyrian Miller
Lyrian Miller

Stewartstown - Lyrian (Keeny) Miller, of Stewartstown, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Melvin E. Miller.

Private burial was held at the convenience of the family.

She is survived by her three children, Neal Miller and wife Nancy, Karen Stump and husband Terry and Sharon Keeler and husband Bryan; also four grandchildren, Charity, Brittany, Micah and Tiffany Stump.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St. Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
