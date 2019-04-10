|
Lytle Patricia A.
Hyannis, MA - LYTLE, Patricia A. (Mumma), 78, passed away peacefully in Hyannis, MA on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in York, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Wills) Mumma. Patricia was formerly married to William J. Lytle of York. She was the beloved mother of Julie Lytle (Carol Bolstad) of Hyannis, MA, Mary Lynne Nugent (Greg) of Arlington, VA, William Lytle (Sharon) of Loganville, PA, Karen Cichon (Chris) of Wakefield, RI, and the late Jeannine Lytle; loving grandmother of Patrick, Catie, Courtney, and Brennan Nugent, William, Sarah, and Maggie Lytle, Abby and Joseph Cichon; caring sister of the late Dolores Mitzell of Culver, IN. Patricia is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Pat loved her hometown of York and became one of its greatest ambassadors, introducing family, friends and even strangers to the White Rose City's history (Gates House, Plough Tavern, the Conway Cabal, the signers of the Declaration of Independence, and its role as the first capital) as well as its culture (scrapple, chow chow, pork, sauerkraut and knepps, fastnachts, Shenk's cup cheese, and boiled pot pie). Growing up on Cottage Place, she could walk to Saint Patrick's, where she became active in her faith. She loved learning at its grade school and at York Catholic. In high school, she was active in student government and the choral program. She cherished the life-long friends she made there and led many class reunion efforts after her 1958 graduation.
After YC, Pat went to the college of life and took every type of course it offered. Family was the first and most important lesson. She married her high school sweetheart and followed him with the Marines to Camp Lejeune and Quantico before returning and settling in York. She devoted her energy to her children, passing on her faith and giving them opportunities to learn and try new things: swimming lessons, scouts, sporting teams, arts and crafts. She brought faith to life with seasonal rituals: changing the front door decorations, "painting" Easter eggs, festive birthday dinners "on the day" with specially decorated cakes, and extended family and friends around the table for holiday dinners and games of cards. Not one to stand on the sidelines, she readily jumped in to organize Girl Scout cookie sales, prepare the YWCA Camp Cann-Edi-On for summer sessions, volunteer in the St Pat's library every week, and act as home room mom at Indian Rock Elementary. One particular gift she gave her children was a love of the ocean, instilled with an annual migration to Avalon, NJ with its boardwalk, salt water taffy, Donnelly's Deli and daily dolphin watches.
Before moving to Cape Cod three years ago, Pat was active in the York community. She served in leadership of the Catholic Woman's Club, the York Junior League, Holy Child Nursery, Misericordia, and the United Way. Pat was involved in the initiation of the Christian Family Movement and efforts to have Catholic television programming on CableTV. She loved to sing and was recognized for her beautiful rendition of Ave Maria. She also loved playing contract bridge with various groups in town and was always ready for a game of Scrabble or Yahtzee. But no role or activity brought as much joy to her as being "Gaga" to her nine grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 am in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Those who would like to participate from afar can join us at mass the same way Pat did with her youngest grandchildren the past several years: via the St Thomas More webcast at https://livestream.com/STM. Burial will be private in York, PA. A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in York at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of Pat's favorite places: her alma mater, York Catholic High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403, https://yorkcatholic.org/donate/ , or The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor, NJ, 08247, https://wetlandsinstitute.org/ .
Pat's children would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of the Mill Hill Residence, Beacon Hospice, and especially the nurses at Cape Cod Hospital.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019