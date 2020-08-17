1/1
M. Catherine Estlack
M. Catherine Estlack

York - M. Catherine "Cathy" Estlack, 72, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.

She was the wife of Richard C. Estlack, sharing 52 years of marriage.

Cathy was born in York on February 21, 1948, daughter of the late George O. and Margaret P. Heckert.

Cathy graduated from York Suburban High School, Class of 1966. She was known as a lover of antiques and her artistic talents. She spent many wonderful moments in Cape May, NJ.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Richard T. and his wife, Kathleen of Williamsburg, Thomas P. and his wife, Sara of Pittsburgh, and Joseph W. and his wife, Ayelet of Lititz; three grandchildren, Hannah, Quinn, and Meredith; her brother, George E. Heckert; and two sisters, Louise Holland and Martha Klinedinst.

A service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
