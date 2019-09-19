|
M. Elizabeth "Peg" Snyder
Hanover, PA (Formerly of York, PA) - M. Elizabeth "Peg" Snyder, 82 of Hanover, PA (formerly of York, PA), died at UPMC Hanover Hospital on September 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Snyder.
Born September 6, 1937 in Red Lion, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Ferree and Thelma Molly (Grace) Redifer.
Peg retired in 2005 as a customer service rep for the Heritage Valley Federal Credit Union following twelve years of employment. She was a member of the West York VFW Post 8951 Auxiliary and the Dog Training Club of York.
She is survived by two sons, Steven P. Whitman and his wife Marty of Red Lion and Charles T. "Chuck" Whitman and his wife SueAnn of Hanover, six grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler, Logan, Taylor, Adam and Finn, a great granddaughter, Kaitlyn and a great grandson, Colton. Peg was preceded in death by three brothers, William C. Redifer, George M. Redifer and Thomas E. Redifer.
Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, (Pet Animal Welfare Society) https://www.paws.org/support/donate/single or to WellSpan York Health Foundation for Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019