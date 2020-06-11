M. Evelyn Gentzler
West Manchester Twp. - M. Evelyn Gentzler, age 85, of West Manchester Township, York, died on June 10, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late James E. Gentzler.
Born November 27, 1934 in York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Turnbaugh) Starner. As a teenager she had worked at Bear's Department Store, and more recently at Dairy Queen. She then retired from Wendy's.
Mrs. Gentzler is survived by three sons, P. Kenneth Gentzler, and his wife Sherrie, of York, James E. Gentzler, Jr., and his wife Susan, of York, and Daniel S. Gentzler, and his wife Deb, of Thomasville; a daughter, Susan E. Spataro, and her husband Joseph, of Spring Grove; six grandchildren, Paul, Jimmy, Amanda, Jennifer, A.J., and Rachel; and three great grandchildren, Cailin, Michaela, and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by a grand daughter, Ashley Marie Spataro, and a brother, Paul Turnbaugh.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Paul Guiliano officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, or American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.