Mabel Baer
Mabel Baer

Spring Grove - Mabel F. (Langdon) Baer age 95, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, on July 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Philip R. Baer, who passed away in 2014; together they shared over 68 years of marriage.

Mabel was born in Oxford NC on July 5, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Cornelius Langdon and Gertrude (Williams) Langdon. She was a homemaker most of her life and also worked for Pfaltzgraff for over 15 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a longtime member of St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ in Spring Grove. She enjoyed gardening and playing Bingo; but cherished the time she spent with her family.

Mabel is survived by her daughters Diane Patterson and companion Elvin Myers, Donna Wiker and her husband David, Deborah Smith and her husband Jay, Rose Rice and her husband Bryan, Linda Hubley and her husband Brandon; her sons Dennis Baer and his wife Roxanne and Dale Baer all of York County; 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren;; her sisters Ruth Feight and Libby Owen and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and sons-in-law. She was predeceased by her daughter Darlene Patterson, her son-in-law William Patterson; her step-great granddaughter Jazmine Cope; her sisters Daisy Loomer, Ann Hart, Bea Bilbee and Frances Faircloth and her brothers James, Earl and Jack Langdon

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing in celebration of her life on Friday from 9:00AM-11:00AM at St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd, Spring Grove. Due to COVID19, the Service and Interment are being held privately by the family.

Due to COVID 19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the church will be limited to 25 people at a time.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Peter Lischey's Church or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
