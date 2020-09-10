1/1
Mabel D. Krise
1942 - 2020
Mabel D. Krise

Brockway, PA - Mabel D. Krise age 78 of Game School Road Brockway, PA; passed peacefully Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on June 25, 1942 in York, PA; she was the daughter of the late Germanus and Susannah Hikes Sanders. She was married to Richard Krise and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2006. Mabel had many joys in life. Her faith in God the Father, a good card game of cinch, listening to old country music, keeping her family up on the news and she was always up for a good political debate. She also had a lifelong love of painting and capturing memories on canvas. She taught all her children about her love of farming, gardening and being self-sufficient. As the matriarch of the family, her most important goal in life was family. To keep us all in line. To keep the peace between all of us. To always provide for us and keep us safe. Together we hope to continue her legacy of love and support for generations to come. Mabel is survived by 6 daughters: Jennifer Ross; Josie (Mark) McMillen; Becky Krise; Loretta (Tony Conforto) Sanders; RickiLou (Brandon) Settlemyer and Casey Krise all of Brockway; 3 sisters: Ina (Dwight) Gladfelter, Bernie Miller and Roseann Paules. She is also survived by a step-son Paul (Peggy) Williams of York, PA; 2 step-daughters: Nancy Krise Martini and Amy Keller both of Kersey, PA; 13 grandchildren: Dusti, Shawn, Kristin, Zach, Nick, Austin, Grace, Chelsee, Dylen, Derick, Allie, Loukus and Logan as well as 9 great grandchildren. Mabel is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by 2 sisters: Libby Steinfelt and Mary Bookmyer and a brother George Sanders. There will be no public visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Nancy Shute officiating. Burial will follow in the Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway. Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
