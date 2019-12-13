|
|
Mabel R. Boose
York - Mabel Rosella Boose (Mellott) of York entered into rest on December 9, 2019.
Mabel, also known as "Betty" was born April 8, 1924 near McConnellsburg, Fulton County, PA, to parents George and Laura Mellott. She graduated from high school in Fulton County, then moved to York with her late husband, Leroy E. Boose. She has been a member of St. Paul Evangelical Congregational Church in York since marriage.
Mabel leaves behind her son, David E. Boose of York, grandchildren Kathryn V. Ruder of Dover, Elizabeth A. Boose of Dover, and David E. Boose Jr. of Dover, PA, as well as six great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy E. Boose, her brothers, Ralph Mellott and Clarence Mellott, and by her daughters, Carol Ann Boose and Constance Lynn Boose.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mabel's church, St. Paul's ECC, 450 West King Street, York PA 17401. Viewing will be at 10 AM. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. East York, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mabel's church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019