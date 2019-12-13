Services
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's ECC
450 West King Street
York, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's ECC
450 West King Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Boose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel R. Boose


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel R. Boose Obituary
Mabel R. Boose

York - Mabel Rosella Boose (Mellott) of York entered into rest on December 9, 2019.

Mabel, also known as "Betty" was born April 8, 1924 near McConnellsburg, Fulton County, PA, to parents George and Laura Mellott. She graduated from high school in Fulton County, then moved to York with her late husband, Leroy E. Boose. She has been a member of St. Paul Evangelical Congregational Church in York since marriage.

Mabel leaves behind her son, David E. Boose of York, grandchildren Kathryn V. Ruder of Dover, Elizabeth A. Boose of Dover, and David E. Boose Jr. of Dover, PA, as well as six great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy E. Boose, her brothers, Ralph Mellott and Clarence Mellott, and by her daughters, Carol Ann Boose and Constance Lynn Boose.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mabel's church, St. Paul's ECC, 450 West King Street, York PA 17401. Viewing will be at 10 AM. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. East York, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mabel's church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -