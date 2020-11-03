Madalin G. Norton
MANCHESTER - Madalin G. (Quickel) Norton, 96, of York, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late Verdell F. Norton who passed away on August 19, 2008.
Mrs. Norton was born November 7, 1923 in Manchester Township and was the daughter of the late Mae (Crumling) Quickel and the late William H. Quickel, Sr.
She was the mother of the late Brent L. Norton who passed away on September 9, 2012. Brent was the caregiver for both his parents since 2000 when he gave up everything in the Washington area to be with them. Madalin was preceded in death by two loving brothers, Hanson W. Quickel, Sr. and William H. Quickel, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Ethel M. Quickel. Much love for a dear departed sister-in-law, Betty Quickel and a nephew Hanson W. Quickel, Jr. who took great care of her after the passing of her son. Other nieces and nephew are also dearly remembered.
She was a graduate of Manchester High School in 1942. She worked as a secretary for the Mount Wolf furniture Company and also Beechers Candy Kitchen until she followed her husband around the U.S. when he was in WWII. She was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Wolf where she sang in the choir.
In her spare time, she and her husband delivered "Meals on Wheels" in their area. Summers were enjoyed at their homes, fishing and crabbing on their pontoon boat near Ocean City, MD.
Funeral services and burial will be private in Manchester Union Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
A special thank you to Toni Schott for her kindness to the Norton family and is loved by all.
To share memories of Mrs. Norton please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com