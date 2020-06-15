Madeline A. LutzYork - Madeline A. (Kosits) Lutz, 80, entered into rest on Saturday evening June 13, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Center. She was the wife of Norman M. Lutz. They celebrated 57 years of marriage on May 11, 2020.She was born October 8, 1939 in New York, NY. The daughter of the late John and Hermina (Hasivar) Kosits.A graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1957, graduated nursing school in 1960 and joined the Air Force for two years working as a nurse. She later worked at York Hospital as a nurse in the nursery department for 6 years.She was a member of St. Joseph Church, a Eucharistic minister to the sick at York Hospital, Columbiettes, volunteered at the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, St. Joseph Carnival and the VNA.Including her husband Norman, Madeline is also survived by three children: Timothy J. Lutz and wife Dorothy, Kristen Flinchbaugh and husband Mark, Jonathan Lutz, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandsons, two sisters: Lillian Kramer and Vilma Waltz. She was preceded in death by a brother Alfred Kosits.A visitation will be 10-11 am Wednesday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial will be private at Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry 628 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.